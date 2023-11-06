KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — There are 10 relief centres operating in Selangor and Perak to accommodate flood victims as of 8pm today.

In Selangor, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 547 from 144 families, compared with 579 from 157 families this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the victims were placed at six relief centres in Sepang and Hulu Langat.

Eighty-seven of the victims are at the relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bangi and SK Semenyih in Hulu Langat, while 460 victims in Sepang are at the centres at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Dato Ahmad Razali, Dewan Orang Ramai Jenderam Hilir, Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Gemilang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dengkil.

In Perak, the number of evacuees increased to 257 from 74 families compared to 219 from 63 families this morning.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said the victims were housed at four centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian districts.

In Hilir Perak, the number of evacuees at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak rose to 103 from 31 families, while although there are no more victims taking shelter at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan, the centre has not been officially closed.

“In Kerian, the number of flood victims remains at 97 from 24 families and they are being accommodated at SK Changkat Lobak, while 57 from 19 families are taking shelter at the centre at SK Alor Pongsu,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at a danger level, with a reading of 4.08 metres, while the water in Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the alert level, with a reading of 13.10 metres.

The Perak Public Works Department said that the FT 147 route Jalan Selama in Kerian has been closed to all vehicles due to a landslide and the public can use an alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah. — Bernama