SINGAPORE, Feb 25 — Singapore authorities arrested two Malaysian men in a Malaysia-registered car after they attempted to evade arrival clearance at the Tuas Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The ICA said both individuals were arrested on February 22 after the vehicle sped through a lane and damaged a drop-arm barrier in the arrival cargo zone, after it re-entered Tuas Checkpoint following an unsuccessful attempt earlier on the same day.

It said officers immediately secured the vehicle and arrested the 40-year-old driver and a 53-year-old passenger, with no injuries reported.

“A total of about 97 grammes (g) of heroin, 69 g of ‘Ice’, three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch under the front passenger seat.”

“The driver was also not in possession of a valid travel document at the time,” ICA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ICA, both men were subsequently handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations into the drug-related offences.

The driver is also under investigation for various immigration offences and by the Traffic Police for reckless driving and other traffic violations, it added. — Bernama