PUTRAJAYA, Nov 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions and comply with the authorities’ instructions to avoid and reduce the impact of the disaster on their lives and properties.

In a statement today, Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP), said that heavy rains over the past few days have caused several low-lying areas to be inundated, and the water levels in major rivers are also showing a rising trend.

He said as of noon today, six districts in Perak, Selangor and Pahang, were affected by floods, with 881 victims from 237 families had been evacuated to 12 temporary relief centres (PPS).

He said that according to the Department of Irrigation Department (DID), three rivers recorded danger level readings as of 6am today, namely Sungai Pontian Besar Kulai in Kampung Sri Paya, Johor Baru; Sungai Perak in Changkat Jong and Sungai Langat in Bangi Lama, and that the MetMalaysia had also issued a significant weather forecast for the country for three days from today until Wednesday.

“Based on the weather model analysis, thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in most areas in the rural areas and western regions of the peninsula, northern Sarawak, and western Sabah, especially in the late afternoon to evening throughout the forecast period,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also called on those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to refer to the latest information from reliable sources.

“I pray and hope that the floods will not cause significant damage, and I wish all the victims endurance and patience through this ordeal,” he said. — Bernama

