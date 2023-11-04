KOTA TINGGI, Nov 4 — A man was killed and 12 other people were injured after the car he was driving collided with a van carrying orphans at KM9.5 Jalan Sungai Sayong-Tenggara here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the driver of the Nissan Sentra, Aminuddin Sanusi, 54, died on the spot.

He said Aminuddin was travelling in the direction of Jalan Bandar Tenggara towards Kota Tinggi when he tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with the Kia Pregio van.

“The 41-year-old van driver and 11 passengers comprising seven boys and four girls, aged nine to 15, from Pertubuhan Rumah Anak Yatim Bandar Tenggara, were injured and sent to Hospital Kulai,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate statement, Bandar Tenggara Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Awang Ismail Awang Hanafi said they received an emergency call at 6.37pm and dispatched a fire engine with seven personnel to the scene.

“The car driver was trapped in the wreckage and firefighters had to use special equipment to free him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Health Ministry medical officer,” he said. — Bernama