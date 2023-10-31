JOHOR BARU, Oct 31 — Two men died and another was seriously injured after the car that they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a road barrier along Jalan Bukit Impian-Senai here today.

The deceased were identified as N. Khatiravan, 23, and M. Arvindran, 20. Three others were injured in the pre-dawn accident.

Kempas fire and rescue station operation commander Senior Fire Officer II Wan Nor Affendi Wan Yusof said they received an emergency call at 3.15am.

Following that, he said 20 firemen from the Kempas and Skudai fire and rescue stations were immediately despatched to the location with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT).

“The firemen were also assisted by an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit and a Fire Response Vehicle (FRV) at the location.

“The incident involved a Proton Wira car that had overturned and crashed into a road barrier.

“Five male passengers, including the driver, were found trapped inside the mangled wreckage,” said Wan Nor Affendi in a statement today.

During the operation, Wan Nor Affendi said firemen with rescue tools managed to free all five of the trapped victims.

“The two victims, Khatiravan and Arvindran, died on the spot and their deaths were confirmed by the attending medical officer.

“The third victim, V. Thineswaran, 22, was reported to be seriously injured, while S. Arivin, 24, and Muhammad Syafiq Abdullah, 36, had light injuries,” he said.

Wan Nor Affendi said the two bodies of the deceased were handed over to the police for further action.

He added that the three surviving victims were rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment.

The entire operation ended at 4.35am.