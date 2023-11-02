SEMPORNA, Nov 2 — A tourist from China was killed after a tour bus he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry at KM21 of Jalan Semporna-Tawau near here this morning.

Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said that in the 11.30am incident, a 56-year-old man died while 14 other bus passengers, all from China, aged between 30 and 60, escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred after a lorry from Tawau heading to Semporna had swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the tour bus from the direction of Semporna heading to Tawau Airport. Due to the impact of the collision, the bus ferrying 15 passengers, 10 men and five women, skidded and overturned on the left side of the road.

“The lorry driver also sustained a broken right leg and was referred to Tawau Hospital,” he said in a statement here today adding that the tourist bus driver suffered trauma and was sent to the hospital.

Advertisement

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and anyone with information can contact investigating officer Inspector Hemkkumar Ayathuray at 012-365 0021 or 089-782020. — Bernama

Advertisement