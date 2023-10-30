BATU PAHAT, Oct 30 — A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of reckless driving that caused the death of a fifth former on Wednesday.

Norazwan Ismail, 33, was charged with committing the act of negligence at KM 13.5 Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat here at 7.04am, on October 25, according to Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 and an endorsed (penalty points) driver’s licence, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip proposed that the court impose a RM15,000 bail on the accused with additional conditions besides suspending his licence according to Section 41(5) APJ.

Lawyer S. Thamarah, who represented the accused, appealed for the bail to be lowered because Norazwan has to support two wives and two children as well as his ailing parents, besides requesting that his licence not be suspended since driving a lorry is his client’s main source of income.

Advertisement

Magistrate Nurasidah A. Rahman then allowed Norazwan to be bailed at RM8,000 with one surety, with the additional condition of having to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is resolved and to hand over his passport to the court.

The court also set November 30 for re-mention of the case and for submission of documents.

In the accident on October 26, Shahrunizam Mohd Shamsul, 17, who was on his way to SMK Sri Gading here lost control of his motorcycle after the lorry made an U-turn and the student hit part of the truck’s fuel tank resulting in a small explosion (a 30-second video of the incident went viral on social media). — Bernama

Advertisement