ALOR SETAR, Oct 26 — An investigation into Sunday’s fatal crash in Jalan Kuala Kedah here involving a 14-year-old female driver has led to police uncovering the possibility that she may have also been a rape victim.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said while the accident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, another investigation file has been opened under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code after the teenager was suspected to have been raped by two men.

“The teenager confessed to having sexual relations with two men prior to this and police have classified the cases as rape as she is a minor.

“One of the men was arrested yesterday, while the other is being tracked down,” he told a press conference here today.

In the 7.05pm incident, a woman, Nur Shafiqah Abdullah, 32 was killed while her sister, Nooraliza, 43, was injured when a Proton Satria car driven by the teenage girl rammed into the motorcycle they were riding on.

Fisol said a urine test on the teenager came back negative, and she is now under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

He said police have also called in her mother for questioning regarding the accident, and they are finalising the investigation papers before handing them over to the public prosecutor for further action.

Meanwhile, Fisol said police have received over 140 rape reports involving minors in Kedah this year.

“Upon investigation, many of the cases involved consensual sex, but because the victims are minors, the cases are classified as (statutory) rape. — Bernama