NIBONG TEBAL, Oct 28 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) is firm in its stance on not reviving the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) despite calls, especially from parents, for it to be reinstated as a benchmark for their children’s achievement at the primary school level.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry is currently focusing on the 2027 School Curriculum Implementation Survey to develop the new school curriculum to ensure a brighter future in education.

“So, I urge all parents to focus on the (2027 School Curriculum Implementation Survey) roadshow as we want the widest possible engagement to obtain the input to enhance the nation’s education system.

“For now, we want to focus on a holistic assessment for our children, particularly for their overall development to ensure strengthening their character and other aspects,” she told reporters after the launch of the ‘Taman Angkat Amanita Taman Pekaka’ at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Saujana Indah, here today.

The government decided to abolish the UPSR exams in 2021 as a result of engagement sessions with various parties following its cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a separate note, Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, called on any party who detected leakages in the channeling of RM70,000 to each school for the repair of toilets to report it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We do monitor the situation, but if there is any issue, I urge for it to be reported directly to MACC, in order for these fraudulent activities to be handled by the authorities,” she said.

“We channel the funds in phases, including for the government-assisted schools,” she added.

Yesterday, Bentong Member of Parliament Young Syefura Othman in her Facebook post said she was very disappointed to find numerous issues regarding the project during a surprise visit to a school, which need to be immediately addressed by the contractors and District Education Department. — Bernama