ALOR SETAR, Dec 13 — Dewan Mu’adzam Shah at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) was unavailable for the Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) graduation ceremony last Thursday due to safety concerns, according to UUM deputy vice-chancellor for student affairs and alumni, Prof Ahmad Martadha Mohamed.

Ahmad Martadha, who is also performing the duties of vice-chancellor, said in a statement today that the university had found damage to the hall’s roof structure caused by heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the event.

“…the UUM management decided on December 1 that Dewan Mu’adzam Shah could not be used temporarily for any large events… after safety inspections found damage to the hall’s roof structure,” he said in the statement in response to claims by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over the cancellation of the SADA graduation ceremony at the hall.

Ahmad Martadha said the decision to change the venue was not made two days before the ceremony, as alleged.

“The decision was in line with a notice circulated via email on March 7 to all UUM staff stating that Dewan Mu’adzam Shah, the Experimental Theatre and Dewan Tan Sri Othman would be affected by upgrading and repair works, including roof replacement and infrastructure improvements, from May 14, 2025, to November 14, 2027.

“The works were only temporarily suspended to make way for the UUM Convocation Ceremony in November,” he said.

Ahmad Martadha said the decision was taken in the interest of safety, noting that the hall could not be used to avoid any potential risks.

“Despite the change of venue, UUM provided full support, including lending academic gowns, seats, and other facilities to ensure the ceremony ran smoothly,” he said.

Previously, Muhammad Sanusi voiced his disappointment with UUM’s management, saying the university had cancelled the use of the hall for the SADA graduation ceremony at the last minute. — Bernama