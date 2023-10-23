BINTULU, Oct 23 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) excellent record in helming and administering the state is one of the factors that attracted the United Sarawak Party (PSB) to cooperate in the Jepak state by-election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said GPS appreciated the support shown by PSB during the Jepak nomination day last Saturday.

“We appreciate their (PSB) coming to support GPS. This (show of) support is because they know what GPS has implemented and done for the state,” said Awang Tengah, who is also the GPS election director for the by-election, when met by reporters at Kampung Warisan Jepak here today.

The Jepak by-election involves a three-cornered fight between GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The by-election, on November 4, was called following the death of the GPS incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

GPS consists of the PBB, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), the Sarawak People’s Party (PRS) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

On July 13 this year, PSB, which won three seats in the 2021 state election, announced its support for the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a statement, PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said their choice to support the current leadership of the federal and Sarawak state government was to ensure unity and stability in the country. — Bernama