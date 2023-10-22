BINTULU, Oct 22 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will unveil its manifesto for the Jepak state by-election soon.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the manifesto would focus on aspects of development in the Jepak area.

“With this manifesto, we will present plans for the future and the projects we want to implement in the Jepak area,” he told reporters when met in Kampung Warisan Jepak here today.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah, who is also the GPS election director for the by-election, said the coalition also welcomes the support of the ruling coalition parties, including Barisan Nasional (BN) during the polls campaign.

The Jepak by-election will see a three-way clash between GPS’ Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Chieng Lea Phing of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspiration).

The by-election on Nov 4 was called following the death of the GPS incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The constituency has 22,804 registered voters, consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen.

PBB forms the main component of GPS, which also includes three other Sarawakian parties, namely Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP). — Bernama