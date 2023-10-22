KUCHING, Oct 22 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan today reminded Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) not to display their arrogance as one day they will fall from power.

He said such a possibility should not be discounted in the future if they continue to display their arrogance as seen during the nomination day for the Jepak state seat by-election yesterday.

“Even the Roman Empire collapsed,” Voon said in a statement.

“Their display of arrogance is their business but the insult pricked our dignity and the dignity of common citizens of Sarawak, who seek better democracy and justice,” he said.

Voon expressed his regret that PBB and GPS leaders, including Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, have deemed it fit to call PBK an ant party that dared to contest in the by-election.

He said they had also thrown insults by asking PBK to withdraw from the by-election during nomination day yesterday so as not to waste money and time.

“They should be sympathetic to small political parties like us and fight in the by-election on an even field, instead of calling us an ant party,” Voon said.

He urged PBK members and supporters to stay cool and not to take heed of the insults against the party.

He said PBK is a legitimate political party and it has a legal right to fight in any election win seats and form the government.

“We know, being a small and new party, it takes time for us to grow and to win seats,” he said, hoping that the voters in Jepak understand the party’s position and not let it lose badly.

He said PBK has a mission for Sarawak, particularly in regard to its position in Malaysia.

In the Jepak state seat by-election, GPS Iskandar Turkee is being challenged by PBK’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Aspirasi’s Chieng Lea Phing.

Polling day for the by-election is on November 4.