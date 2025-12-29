LABUAN, Dec 29 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Labuan seized 55 vehicles worth RM7.12 million, including taxes, following a series of enforcement operations in Sabah and Sarawak from January-December 29 this year.

Labuan Customs director Aspaila Ag Tuah said the seizures were made during operations targeting vehicle owners who violated conditions under Item 14 of the Customs Duties (Exemption) Order 2017.

“Throughout the operations, a total of 55 cases were recorded, with the overall value of the seizures, including tax, amounting to RM7,117,025.23,” she told a press conference here today.

Aspaila said under Item 14 of the order, vehicles purchased in duty-free islands such as Langkawi and Labuan can be brought into the Principal Customs Area (not duty-free islands) for up to 90 days in a calendar year.

“Investigations found that these vehicles were brought into the Principal Customs Area using the exemption facilities, but were not returned to the duty-free islands after the allowed period,” she added.

Aspaila said that all the seized vehicles, which included luxury brands like Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi Q7, and Mini Cooper, were being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Other vehicles involved in the seizures included Toyota Fortuner, Honda, Subaru, Toyota Avanza, Toyota Unser, Toyota Vios, Hyundai Tucson, Chevrolet, Nissan Sentra, Mitsubishi ASX, Perodua, and Mazda Skycity, among others.

She also urged the public to cooperate with JKDM in combating smuggling activities, including those involving cigarettes, liquor, fireworks, drugs, and vehicles.

“Smuggling leads to revenue loss for the country and poses threats to national security and public safety,” she said.

Aspaila urged the public to report smuggling activities to the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office, assuring that informants’ identities would remain confidential. — Bernama