KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Police have submitted audio recording linked to the fatal shooting incident in Durian Tunggal, Melaka to CyberSecurity Malaysia for forensic analysis.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said voice samples from the victims’ family members, the complainant and police officers involved in the operation had been taken for comparison.

“The audio recording is among the key pieces of evidence and was therefore sent to CyberSecurity Malaysia for analysis,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

Kumar said the recording must be verified, after it was submitted by the complainant, who alleged it was obtained by one of the victims during the incident. While awaiting the analysis, the investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today for further directions.

On the police officers involved, he said the investigation is ongoing and they have been removed from active enforcement duties.

“This is in line with the AGC’s view that although the case is classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code, the police must first establish elements of misconduct before any further action can be taken,” he said.

Kumar said the investigation is being conducted transparently and without compromise, adding that the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) is also carrying out a probe, while the CID is examining whether there are any criminal elements.

He added that 45 oral statements have been recorded since the investigation began.

On November 24, three men aged between 24 and 29 were shot dead at an oil palm estate in Durian Tunggal at about 4.30am after one of them allegedly brandished a machete at a police officer, injuring a corporal on his left arm.

However, the victims’ families denied the allegation, prompting the police to form a special task force to investigate the incident. — Bernama