BINTULU, Oct 21 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is confident of winning the Jepak by-election but will not take the challenge of the opposing parties lightly.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the confidence was based on the past good track record of GPS in the area.

“This victory (in Jepak) is also important to continue what the incumbent has planned before. We hope voters can also look at the work of the Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) who has succeeded in bringing development both in terms of basic economic and social facilities,” he said.

Awang Tengah who is also the GPS election director for the by-election said this when met by reporters at the candidate nomination centre for the by-election at the Bintulu Auditorium here today.

The Jepak by-election witnessed a three-way clash between GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Sarawak People's Aspiration Party (Aspiration) candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The Jepak state by-election on November 4 is held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

The by-election will see a total of 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen.

GPS comprises PBB, Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), Sarawak People's Party (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). ― Bernama