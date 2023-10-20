KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — A memorandum calling for the United States to withdraw support for Israel’s aggression in Palestine was handed over to the United States (US) Embassy, at Jalan Tun Razak here today.

The memorandum of protest condemning Israel’s brutality against the Palestinian people was handed over by representatives of a peaceful assembly comprising individuals from all walks of life and joined by several non-governmental organisations and politicians from various backgrounds, who marched together to the United States Embassy from the Tabung Haji Mosque after Friday prayers.

The memorandum, among other things, called for the United States to stop financial support and the supply of firearms to the Zionist regime.

It also called for those responsible for the invasion of Palestine to be brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes such as the killing of civilians and urged the US and the international community to recognise Palestine as a sovereign and dignified country.

Also present at the rally were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, social activist Chua Tian Chang and Darul Islah Welfare Organisation (Perkid) president Masridzi Sat.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Saturday, October 7. — Bernama

