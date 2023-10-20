PETALING JAYA, Oct 20 — An estimated 30,000 people are expected to join the “Freedom for Palestine” rally on Sunday.

The event, which has received the green light from the police, is scheduled to take place from 10am to 1.30pm at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur.

Freedom for Palestine committee member, Siti Jamilah Sheikh Abdullah, said that former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar had confirmed her attendance and will be the guest of honour at the peaceful gathering in support of the Palestinian state and its people.

The rally is organised by Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCare, two non-governmental organisations which have been actively sending emergency aid to Gaza.

However, VPM chairman Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin said that no fundraising activities will be conducted during Sunday’s rally.

“Another important point is MyCare and Palestina Malaysia are not doing any fundraising at the rally.

“So there will be no collection, we make it very clear for everyone that there is no Palestine humanitarian fund.

“Our security will ensure this does not happen,” he said during a press conference for the rally today.

Apart from Nurul Izzah, other planned speakers include Dr Musa, MyCare honorary adviser Dr Hafidzi Md Noor, Malaysian actress and former beauty queen Kavita Sidhu, writer Goh Keat Peng and human rights activist Tan Zee Kin.

Siti Jamilah added that another highlight will be the presence of 100 superbikers.

“They will be coming with Palestinian flags. They will not be riding in a convoy but nonetheless plan to make their presence felt with a line-up of their bikes at Dataran Merdeka,” she said.

Members of the public who are planning to join the rally are encouraged to don the colours of the Palestine flag.

They are also advised take public transport on the day due to the massive crowd expected.

For more information on Sunday’s rally, visit the official Facebook pages of Viva Palestina Malaysia and MyCare.