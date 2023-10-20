IPOH, Oct 20 — The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) hopes the government will use its existing position to urge the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to take resolute, courageous and principled actions regarding the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said Malaysia can use the OIC platform to press these international organisations for action rather than just condemn and issue statements.

He said it was time for the government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to step forward and represent Malaysia on the international stage, capitalising on his good relations with OIC member countries.

“Malaysia needs to collectively voice its stance, convene meetings and discussions with other Muslim world leaders so that the OIC’s seemingly weak voice can be fortified to achieve maximum impact in isolating and pressing Israel,” he said at a press conference today.

He said this when sharing insights at a briefing session on the current Gaza-Palestine situation. The talk was held at the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque here and also attended by Sharif Amin Abu Shamalla, the Executive Director of the Al-Quds Malaysia Foundation.

Mohd Azmi said a new approach must be taken as soon as possible to halt Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

“OIC, with its 57 member countries, provides an opportunity for Malaysia to lead and mobilise Muslim nations to send immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“In addition, the government must call on key countries, such as Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Kuwait, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to work together to help Gaza, and Anwar Ibrahim can play a significant role in this.

Mapim also wants the government to voice its position by demanding all OIC member countries to exert international political pressure on Israel, he said.

“Mapim also hopes that Egypt will not yield to Israel’s influence and will open the Rafah border for international humanitarian aid to reach Gaza promptly.

Earlier, leaders of Asean and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened for the first time at the blocs’ historic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw Anwar calling upon the international community to put an end to the disproportionate treatment and flagrant hypocrisy against the Palestinians. — Bernama