SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — The Selangor government is to provide RM1 million to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine managed by the Foreign Ministry, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said today that besides alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, the aid is also expected to be part of the collective efforts of communities and nations worldwide to uphold the principles of justice and oppose violence.

“Since October 9, the suffering caused by the corrupt action in terms of morals and principles of the (Zionist) regime that seeks to eliminate a defenceless population and violates international law has resulted in the loss of up to 4,000 Palestinian lives.

“At this time, the international community has a responsibility to set aside all differences, support a ceasefire, and facilitate the safe and speedy delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, especially to the victims including women, children, and the elderly,” he said in a statement. — Bernama

