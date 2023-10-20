KOTA KINABALU, Oct 20 — The Energy Commission (EC) said it has not received any application from any party for the proposed installation of 100MW battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Sabah.

“The EC has yet to receive any application for a stand-alone 100MW BESS installation in Sabah from any party.

“As such, we could not and have not approved the same either,” EC said in a statement today in response to a media report on Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd’s (SEB) plan to carry out the installation of a battery energy storage system in Sabah with a capacity of 100MW in Sabah, as a short-term solution to the power supply issue in the state.

Yesterday, SESB Chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau was also quoted as saying that the matter has been approved by the EC and it was an important backup measure to meet the high demand for electricity during peak hours and when the supply system experienced failure. — Bernama

