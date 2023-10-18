KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has condemned the evilness and hypocrisy of Israel, the United States and their allies including the European Union following the bombing of the Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in northern Gaza by the Israeli Zionist regime on Tuesday (October 17).

PKR’s International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said in a statement today that the tragedy that had claimed the lives of over 500 people could not be accepted by any civilised, rational and conscientious human being.

He said all parties that adhered to the principles of justice, respected international law and had human values could not accept the genocide committed against the Palestinian people.

“The Israeli Zionist regime’s war strategy against the Gaza Strip since the war began over a week ago has not only been through bombings, but also collective punishment by cutting off water, electricity and food supplies.

“Yesterday, Israel took it a step further by bombing a hospital where wounded civilians are treated and women and children take shelter as a place protected by international law,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar said these inhumane manoeuvres were intended to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable and further raise the stakes of the war in the region.

Therefore, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, contacted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh yesterday to express Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

On Monday, Anwar in the Dewan Rakyat session gave a special explanation about the war situation in Gaza as well as the government’s current measures to deal with the issue, including during Anwar’s scheduled trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“Apart from the assistance of RM100 million, the Malaysian government is committed to helping garner more donations for humanitarian and medical efforts and operations for the people of Gaza. Israel’s attack on Gaza this time with the support of the United States and their allies, especially the European Union, has opened the eyes of more countries and millions of people around the world.

“The criticism faced by Israel including from its own people as well as the support given to Palestine by other world powers such as Russia and China, the Arab countries, as well as countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, show a shift in support for the Palestinian people,” he said.

He said PKR stood firm with all Malaysians in their efforts and prayers for the Palestinian people to be freed from the evil of the Israeli Zionist regime. — Bernama