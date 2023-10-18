KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Public Works Department (JKR) Kuala Langat is carrying out slope repair work following a landslide in the Bukit Jugra hillside area after receiving the views and advice of the department’s Slope Engineering Branch (CKC).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said immediate action and repair work needed to be carried out in collaboration with the federal and state governments for the safety and comfort of road users.

“JKR has taken preliminary action by closing the road up to Bukit Jugra. Warning signs have been prepared and traffic management plans activated for the safety of road users.

“To prevent damage and soil erosion from getting worse, JKR has also installed canvas sheets at the affected locations,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta also advised road users to be careful when driving in hilly areas because the country was in the monsoon transition period.

On Monday (October 16), the Kuala Langat Municipal Council informed members of the public that they were not allowed to drive vehicles up Bukit Jugra following a landslide in the hillside area.

Bukit Jugra is one of the famous locations for paragliding activities which attracts both domestic and foreign tourists to Selangor. — Bernama

