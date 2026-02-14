KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu have been appointed as deputy presidents of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) following a party Supreme Council meeting today.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was unanimous among those present.

“I hereby call on Bersatu members to remain calm while the leadership line-up that stands with me today steers the party back to its original path of struggle to defend the interests of the people,” he said in a statement.

Muhyiddin said the meeting also resolved to rebuild the party, strengthen unity among members and prepare for the 16th General Election.

Yesterday, Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board terminated the memberships of 17 party members, including deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, four MPs and two state assemblymen, for alleged breaches of the party constitution.

The disciplinary action came amid a leadership tussle, marked by calls from senior figures within Bersatu for Muhyiddin to step down and heightened internal tensions over the direction of the party.

Muhyiddin announced his intention to resign as chairman of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition last December, but is yet to formally complete the process.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali yesterday confirmed that Muhyiddin remains chairman of PN.