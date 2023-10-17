TANJUNG MALIM, Oct 17 — The first ever Modular Portable Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Station with Battery Energy Storage System in Malaysia was launched today by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said that such facilities would lead to an environmentally friendly transportation system and promote the use of eco-friendly vehicles.

“We are committed to achieving Malaysia’s sustainability goals, and I believe this (facility and others like it) will play a crucial role in inspiring Malaysians to support low-carbon transport solutions, and was in line with the objectives of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the Malaysia Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), and the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan (LCMB),” he said during the launch at the northbound Behrang lay-by along the North-South Expressway today.

The station is part of collaboration between PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari), through its subsidiary, Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, and will enable EV users to charge their vehicles along the highway.

According to PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar, who was also present at today’s launch, a total of four lay-bys — Behrang Northbound, Behrang Southbound in Perak, and Senawang Northbound and Senawang Southbound in Negeri Sembilan — have been identified as potential charging stations, each with four charging points.

Gentari Green Mobility chief executive officer Shah Yang Razalli meanwhile shared that today’s launch was a significant step forward for the company’s efforts to grow the EV ecosystem in the country by providing EV drivers with access and the ability to charge their vehicles.

This, he added, would help boost EV adoption in the country, as charging of EV vehicles remained a major obstacle to widespread acceptance of EV among motorists. — Bernama

