KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), TM and ZTE Corporation (ZTE) have formed an alliance to unveil the world’s fastest 5G live trial which will deliver speeds of up to 26 gigabit per second (Gbps) and reshape Malaysia’s digital landscape.

The partnership is an expansion of DNB’s commitment to drive 5G capabilities for the country, leveraging TM’s established network infrastructure and digital expertise, as well as ZTE’s state-of-the-art mmWave active antenna unit and cutting-edge chipset technology to deliver Malaysia’s first standalone 5G core, complemented by an adaptable next-generation transport network.

According to a statement jointly issued by the three companies today, the strategic partnership aims to propel productivity and operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction and generating higher demand across all sectors.

“It will also enhance rapid Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections to deliver high-quality services, video streaming, lag-free online gaming, and immersive virtual and augmented reality applications.

Advertisement

“This milestone solidifies Malaysia’s position as a frontrunner in mmWave technology, elevating industry digitalisation and consumer experiences to unprecedented levels,” the statement read.

In the same statement, DNB chief technology officer Ken Tan Tzi Kieng, TM’s group chief executive officer (CEO) Amar Huzaimi Md Deris and ZTE Malaysia managing director Steven Ge each expressed pleasure to be a part of the collaborative effort.

“The use of mmWave spectrum in DNB’s 5G wholesale network, combined with TM’s standalone (SA) core opens up exciting possibilities in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of 5G private networks,” Tan said.

Advertisement

“The 5G SA core and TM’s cutting-edge network infrastructure will establish new benchmarks in connectivity speed and reliability, pushing the boundaries of digitalisation, enabling better user experiences, pioneer new industry growth and drive the country’s innovation ecosystem that will power Malaysia as a digital nation,” Amar Huzaimi said.

“We believe this initiative will pave the way for new possibilities in the telco industry. This historic collaboration underscores ZTE’s steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving innovation within the telco industry,” Ge said.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching who attended the launch of the collaboration at TM’s Multimedia University was quoted as saying that the partnership reaffirms Malaysia’s commitment to advancing technology, propelling the nation into a new era of connectivity.

“It underscores our determination to lead the way in technological advancements on the global stage,” she said. — Bernama