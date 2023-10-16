GEORGE TOWN, Oct 16 — A second 5G network in Malaysia will be good for end-users and at the same time, increase opportunities to create new technologies, according to Assoc Prof Ooi Boon Yaik.

The head of computer science department from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar) said having a second 5G network will provide telcos with alternatives.

“They will naturally make the choices that make them competitive and appealing to end-users,” he told Malay Mail when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on plans to introduce a second 5G network.

Ooi said with a second 5G network, end-users can expect better service at competitive prices.

Advertisement

“In terms of knowledge transfer, this is good as well; having the opportunity to operate different technology in the country will allow our people to have exposure to them and more importantly, it increases the opportunity to create new technologies or techniques to bridge the gaps between them,” he said.

He said 5G was not merely designed for communication, but having reliable 5G connectivity will increase the adoption of mission-critical applications such as remote driving and surgery.

“If the second 5G network is implemented correctly, it will provide choices for investors to bring in their business here,” he said.

Advertisement

Ooi said in the long term, this will be an added advantage for Malaysia.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity consultant Fong Choong Fook said the pick-up rate for 5G is still not too high in Malaysia so the country does not really need a second network.

He said the market will have to mature first before another 5G network is introduced.

However, he agreed with Ooi that from a commercial perspective, having another 5G network operator, even on a smaller scale, will stimulate competition between the current wholesale network operator and the new operator.

Cybersecurity consultant Fong Choong Fook said the pick up rate for 5G is still not too high in Malaysia so the country does not really need a second network. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“In terms of practicality, I don’t think we need another operator but from a commercial perspective, it is a good idea to stimulate competition with another operator,” he said.

Fong also stressed that the second 5G network should be implemented through an open tender process.

Ooi said he disagrees with the perception that having a second 5G network will divide the market share.

“Personally, I don’t think this is true simply because 5G was not only designed for human-to-human communication but also for communication between things,” he said.

He said it could extend to cars on the road that need to be connected or even electrical appliances that are connected to the Internet and this will double the market size.

“Some will also worry about network segregation, where mobile devices from brand A cannot communicate with mobile devices of brand B. I don’t see this as a problem but rather an opportunity,” he said.

Ooi said having such technology gaps is always a good opportunity for more innovations.

Professor Datuk Mohamed Ridza Wahiddin from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) suggested that the government should learn from Japan to implement Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) as an alternative to a second 5G operator.

The Head of Human Digital Twins Research said Japan’s Kokusai Denshin Denwa (KDDI) and Rakuten should be benchmarked.

“An Open Radio Access Network is a totally disaggregated approach to deploying mobile front haul and mid haul networks built entirely on cloud native principles,” he said.

He said an Open RAN challenges the traditional vendor oligopoly by introducing a flexible and disaggregated approach to building and deploying cellular networks.

“Unlike closed and hardware-centric systems, it allows different parts of the network to be sourced from various vendors, ensuring interoperability and reducing security risks,” he said.

He said if Malaysia implements the Open RAN, it can establish a secure, technologically advanced and economically sound 5G network.

He said it will enable local operators to become future-ready digital providers, especially when it comes to 6G.

At the same time, he said Open RAN will also nurture local talents to be innovative and competitive while improving the country’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index.

“This option will also provide a diplomatic solution to pleasing both US and China and it will also do away with a possibility of a one-sided bidder,” he said.

Last month, Anwar said the introduction of a second 5G network would allow more effective participation by China’s digital giant Huawei with a provision of both “Western and Eastern technology”.

DAP’s Ong Kian Ming recently responded that any award of a second 5G network must be done via open tender and take into account the public interest.