BENTONG, Oct 5 — Pelangai, a rural town more than 60 kilometres from Bentong, has a population of about 14,431 people who feel they are sorely lacking in amenities that other Malaysians take for granted.

“I feel that we need a cash deposit machine,” Ikhsan said, when asked what he thought was needed for the district.

When met at a pasar malam in the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlement of Chemomoi, he said that he had to travel 30 minutes one way just to get to the nearest cash deposit machine.

“For example if we want to send money to our child, let’s say about RM100, just the journey to Teriang is 30 minutes.

Businessman Ikhsan 40 speaks to Malay Mail at the Felda Chemomoi night market in Pahang, October 1, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“To return is over an hour already. Sometimes the cost of travelling is more than the amount of money we want to send,” the 40-year-old business owner said.

Mohd Firdaus Mokhtaruddin, 28, a second generation Felda settler, says there is only one petrol station and automated teller machine (ATM) in Pelangai.

“In the whole of Pelangai, there’s only one petrol station and ATM. Sometimes we have to buy fuel that is sold in water bottles. We live in the Kemasul area and both facilities are in Sungai Pelangai and about seven kilometres away from our home.

Mohd Firdaus Mokhtaruddin, 28, a second generation Felda settler, says there is only one petrol station and automated teller machine (ATM) in Pelangai. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“The petrol station closes at 7pm every day, and the ATM always runs out of money when we want to withdraw because when settlers receive their paychecks, they always withdraw RM2,000 to RM 3,000 and there’s not much cash left for us,” he told Malay Mail.

Mohd Firdaus added that a mini supermarket in Kemasul would also save their monthly expenses significantly.

“We buy our groceries from the shops around our area but it’s expensive. Compared to when we buy from a supermarket in Teriang, it’s so much cheaper but it’s 45 kilometres away from us! We need a supermarket,” he said.

A second generation Felda settler in Chemomoi, Zaibedi Ramli, 43, agreed with Mohd Firdaus that another petrol station should be set up in the Pelangai constituency.

Second generation Felda settler in Chemomoi, Zaibedi Ramli, 43, thinks Pelangai needs another petrol station. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“I’m lucky that the only petrol station here is in Chemomoi. But my friends in Manchis and Sungai Pelangai have to travel all the way here and go back.

“If the station is closed, they have to go to Simpang Durian, and that’s about 10 to 15 kilometres. I really pity them,” he said.

Pelangai is regarded as a Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold, where its component party Umno has held the state assembly seat since 1986.

Driving through the area, one notices an abundance of plantations on both sides of the road which mainly consists of two lanes going in each direction. Many of these roads lack streetlamps, making nighttime driving hazardous.

Pelangai is regarded as a Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold, where its component party Umno has held the state assembly seat since 1986. — Picture by Hari Anggara

According to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Institution of Malay Rulers Chair fellow Mujibu Abd Muis, the lack of facilities in Pelangai is particularly sad as it was represented by a former menteri besar of Pahang.

“Although these are considered facilities rather than infrastructure, they are still considered basic needs to facilitate daily business,” he told Malay Mail.

Whoever wins the by-election on Saturday will need to rectify this matter, he added.

“BN definitely stands a better chance of retaining Pelangai but the stated case will definitely be an open invitation for Perikatan Nasional (PN) to exploit to lure voters, considering BN’s domination in Pelangai has still not resolved such basic necessities,” he said.

Barisan Nasional candidate for N36 Pelangai Datuk Amizar Abu Adam at Taman Lembah Jaya, Bentong in Pahang October 1, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The situation is a clear indication that Pelangai is in dire need of a leader who can push the government to solve the issue quickly, he said.

This Saturday, BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam will be facing a three-cornered fight against former Umno member Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli and PAS’ Kasim Samat, a teacher.

Haslihelmy was sacked from Umno following his decision to contest in Pelangai while Kasim had previously contested the Pelangai seat in the 15th general elections held last year.

In GE15, Johari who represented BN, won with a 4,048-vote majority to defeat Kasim, Ahmed Wafiuddin of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Pejuang candidate Isa Ahmad.

(From left) BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PAS’ Kasim Samat, and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli. — Bernama pic

Johari’s predecessor Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob held the Pelangai state seat from 1986 to 2022 and was the Pahang menteri besar from 1999 to 2018.

The composition of Pahang state assembly seats after GE15 saw BN and Perikatan Nasional each have 17 seats while PH won eight seats.

The Pahang government was formed after BN and PH teamed up at the state level, to reflect the cooperation at the federal level.