KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly suggested that the coalition would able to take over the Pahang administration if it wins the Pelangai by-election this weekend.

Malaysiakini reported that he also hinted that PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man would be nominated as its menteri besar candidate if this materialises through the defection of Umno assemblymen.

“While winning Pelangai won’t change much the composition of state assembly members as it will only add one more seat for us, having one more seat means we are only four representatives fewer [than the government side].

“Maybe, who knows, one morning some Umno representatives suddenly realise that they had made a mistake and want to join our coalition. [If this happens], God willing Tuan Ibrahim will be the next Pahang menteri besar,” he was quoted saying during a dialogue session with Malay NGOs in Simpang Durian, a district in Negeri Sembilan that borders Pelangai.

Umno's Barisan Nasional (BN) won 16 state seats in Pahang during the 15th general election, while PN won 17. However, BN was able to form the state government after partnering with Pakatan Harapan which won eight seats.

Following rumours of four BN state assemblymen who are open to joining PN, Muhyiddin however said he has no information on who they are.

“Anyone who wishes to help us out is welcome. But I'm not certain who these alleged four are or whether the report is true. Pelangai matters to us, whatever it may be. We are working hard to educate voters so they will support Kasim Samat, our candidate,” he reportedly said.

“If we manage to win, it will strengthen the PN's position. We know the numbers are still not enough, but if it happens to be a situation that can open the opportunity for us to form a government, then we hope we can do so.”

Meanwhile, Cheka assemblyman Tuan Ibrahim said that PN is open to receiving the four assemblymen who wish to jump ship as Pahang has not passed an anti-hopping law.

He also added that no government representative has approached him or PN so far.

“For now, they want to focus on winning Pelangai first. We focus [on Pelangai], God willing, who knows. Only God knows," he was quoted saying.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has since denied rumours of the defection, saying such talk of BN representatives crossing over were lies by political opponents to sway voters in the by-election this Saturday.