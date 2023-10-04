BENTONG, Oct 4 — All 15 Pahang assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN) expressed their strong support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Wan Rosdy, who is also Pahang BN chairman, said the matter was relayed to him by all BN assemblymen yesterday.

“They all assured me that they will continue to stand firm with the government today and expressed their strong support for my leadership,” he told reporters when met after the “Sembang Santai Veteran” here today.

He said this in response to the statement issued by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the ceramah at Felda Chemomoi yesterday claiming that there is a possibility that BN assemblymen will join PN if the coalition wins the Pelangai state by-election.

The current composition of the Pahang government consists of 16 BN assemblymen and eight Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen, while PN has 17 assemblymen.

Pahang is among the states that have yet to implement the anti-party hopping law for assemblymen since it came into force at the federal level on October 5, last year.

Wan Rosdy also described Muhyddin’s allegation as slander aimed at confusing the people and voters ahead of the Pelangai by-election.

“This is an unhealthy culture...as politicians, we should talk about hope and well-being to the people. Not false sentiment to confuse the people and making up false stories,” he said.

The Pelangai by-election is being called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Seri Johari Harun from BN who was killed in a plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17.

The October 7 by-election will witness a three-way battle between BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN candidate Kasim Samat and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni. — Bernama