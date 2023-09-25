BALIK PULAU, Sept 25 — Police have identified the Singaporean woman who was killed in an accident involving a tourist van on Jalan Teluk Kumbar yesterday.

South-west district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the victim has been identified as Lee Kwee Yiam, 62.

He said in the incident near Leisure Park Restaurant, 10 other people, including the van driver, a local man, were hurt.

“The victim’s body has been sent to Balik Pulau Hospital’s forensic unit for a post-mortem, while those injured have been taken to the Penang and Balik Pulau hospitals for treatment,” he told reporters here today.

Kamarul said an investigation revealed that during the incident, the van was transporting ten tourists, nine of whom were Singaporeans, aged between 50 and 69.

He said the 61-year-old driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle while crusing down a hill, causing it to skid and plunge into a six-metre-deep ravine.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said three victims treated at the Balik Pulau Hospital had been discharged, four were receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital and three had been transferred to private hospitals.

Wong said that he had also alerted the Singapore High Commissioner’s Office in Kuala Lumpur about this incident and the state government was ready to provide any necessary assistance to the victims.

“The state government has also instructed the hospitals to facilitate and help those involved in the accident last night,” he said after visiting the victims at the Balik Pulau Hospital.

Yesterday, Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station Operations chief N. Prenavaran said the station was alerted of a road accident at 8.20pm and the rescue operation ended at about 10.45pm after the last victim was removed. — Bernama