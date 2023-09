BALIK PULAU, Sept 24 — A van carrying nine tourists from Singapore, skidded and fell into a six-metre-deep ravine here tonight.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department in an initial statement confirmed they were alerted of the incident at 8.14pm.

“There are nine victims in the vehicle and rescue work are ongoing with the help of several nearby Volunteer Fire Brigade teams. Information will be updated,” read the statement. — Bernama