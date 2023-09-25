BALIK PULAU, Sept 25 — A Singaporean woman died while 10 others were injured when a tourist van skidded before plunging into an over six-metre deep ravine at Bukit Genting, here last night.

Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations chief N. Prenavaran said the station was alerted of a road accident at 8.20pm and rescuers were at the location 10 minutes later.

“On arrival at the location, it was found to be a hilly area where it was impossible for the fire engines to enter. As such, the firefighters were forced to climb the hill for 15 minutes with stretchers and emergency equipment.

“One woman was found to have died, seven were still trapped in the vehicle while three others were lifted to a safe place with the help of the public,” he told reporters here last night.

He added that fire personnel had to use special equipment to cut the dashboard and steering wheel of the van to extricate a female victim who was stuck next to the driver’s seat and the woman was finally saved.

“The operation ended at about 10.45pm after the last victim was removed,” he said.

Meanwhile, South West District Police Chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said there were 11 victims, eight women and three men. Ten were Singaporean tourists while the van driver is a local man.

“He said the victims have yet to be identified but they are believed to an elderly group who are on holiday in Penang.

“A woman was found dead at the scene and the other 10 injured victims were sent to Penang Hospital and Balik Pulau Hospital for treatment,” he said.

The autopsy of the deceased will be done today, he said, adding that the cause of accident was under investigation. — Bernama