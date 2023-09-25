ALOR SETAR, Sept 25 — A ferry carrying 472 passengers from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah had to turn back at 4pm today due to strong winds and high waves.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd assistant manager of operations Lieutenant Commander (R) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid said the 4pm and 7pm Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi trips were cancelled.

“Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd provided an additional trip for passengers who want to take the route to Langkawi-Kuala Perlis at 7.30pm,” he said in a statement tonight.

Norhafiz said the trip from Kuala Kedah scheduled at 7am tomorrow is also cancelled, adding that the 3-metre waves could pose a danger to ferry and small boat operations.

Apologising for the inconvenience, Norhafiz said passengers who wish to change the date and time for their trips on the following day are allowed to do so. — Bernama