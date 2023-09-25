KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — There are fewer flood victims still housed at temporary relief centres in Sabah and Sarawak, although the number remains the same in Perak as of 8pm today

In Sabah, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that a total of 134 victims from 46 affected families in Beaufort are still housed at the Selagon Hall relief centre, which has been open since Sunday (September 24) due to floods caused by continuous downpour.

All the victims are from five villages in Beaufort and continuous monitoring is being carried out at the hotspots in the district.

In Sarawak, only eight flood victims from three families from Kampung Buluh Balui, Kampung Batu Danau and Kampung Pandak are still seeking shelter at the Buluh Balui Multipurpose Hall.

In Perak, the total number of victims still placed at the Sekolah Rendah Changkat Lobak relief centre remained at 38 people from nine families from Kampung Matang Tengah in the Kerian district.

The flood situation in Kampung Matang Tengah is improving, but the relief centre has been put on alert due to heavy rain from early this morning until this afternoon. — Bernama