IPOH, Sept 25 — The Jalan Kubu Gajah-Sumpitan (Jalan A021) from Section 25 to Section 33 in the district of Larut Matang and Selama will be closed for a week due to a landslide that occurred at 2pm today.

The Perak Public Works Department in a notice issued today said the road closure will be effective today until October 3.

“We regret any inconveniences caused. There are alternative routes that connect Kampung Sumpitan and Kampung Masjid,” said the notice uploaded on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Kubu Gajah state assemblyman Khalil Yahaya through his official Facebook said the Bukit Sumpitan Ijok-Lenggong would also be closed due to a landslide.

He urged all road users to find alternative routes to reach their desired destinations while work is being carried out at the affected areas by the relevant government agencies.

“JKR will make an announcement once repair works are completed,” said Khalil who also uploaded a video clip of the landslide on Facebook. — Bernama