KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak dropped to 274 individuals at three relief shelters compared to 299 individuals this morning.

In Perak, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 38 people from nine families at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsan Changkat Lobak as of 7 pm today. Rain has stopped in flood-affected areas but the weather remains cloudy.

The FT 147 Bagan Serai Cangkat Lobak Road remains inaccessible due to a landslide, and motorists are advised to use the alternative route via the Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass Road instead.

In Sarawak, the flood situation in the Limbang district is gradually improving, with only 12 victims from four families still at the Buluh Balui Multipurpose Hall as of 8 pm, compared to 33 people this morning.

In Sabah, Beaufort district’s flood evacuees dropped to 224 individuals from 70 families tonight, compared to 231 from 73 families earlier in the evening, and are being housed at Selagon Hall, which has been opened since yesterday due to continuous heavy rain and flooding. — Bernama