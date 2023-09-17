NANNING, Sept 17 — China will support the government’s efforts to ensure that the c (NIMP 2030) would be a success, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said China is supportive of the proposed Asian Monetary Fund (AMF) in terms of being the region’s lender of last resort in the event of a financial crisis.

“Chinese leaders have high regards for and support Malaysia Madani and the AMF,” he said after meeting Chinese Premier Li Qiang today.

Anwar said this in today’s press pointers issued today in conjunction with his working visit to attend the 20th China-Asean Expo (Caexpo).

The prime minister said there is significant potential for Asean-Plus 3 (APT) countries, which includes China, to work towards the ideals envisioned under the AMF that was proposed after the Asian Financial Crisis.

“Establishing the AMF — while ambitious — is an endeavour worth pursuing to secure the economic and financial stability in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Anwar said that with Li’s support, Chinese companies are now more actively investing in Malaysia, with emphasis on training, particularly in terms of upskilling.

He said China has a positive view of Malaysia’s professionals, engineers, technicians and Information Technology specialists, especially in terms of their performance, dedication and discipline.

However, he noted that there is a lack of upskilling at the highest levels.

“Therefore, in all discussions with Chinese companies such as the China Communications Construction Company (the contractor for the East Coast Rail Link), Geely and Huawei, I have emphasised the need to increase research efforts in Malaysia as well as special training for Malaysians,” he added. — Bernama