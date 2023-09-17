NANNING, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wrapped up a packed one-day working visit here today, describing it has having strengthened existing bilateral relations between Malaysia and China.

The visit was marked by concrete steps to expand and strengthen Malaysia-China cooperation, he added.

During the grueling 14-hour schedule, Anwar, who is also finance minister, attended the official opening of the 20th China-Asean Expo (Caexpo), as well as the China-Asean Business and Investment Summit (Cabis) together with China Premier Li Qiang and the top Asean leaders.

He also presented a keynote address at the opening of Caexpo, officiated the Malaysian Pavillion exhibition booth and introduced jackfruit from Malaysia to Caexpo participants for the China market.

The prime minster also held a meeting with Li and attended a lunch event hosted by Li celebrating his visit.

“Initially, Guangxi Region party secretary, Liu Ning was supposed to be my host,” the prime minister said in a statement today.

He also held meetings with Chinese investors in Malaysia, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and Huawei, and witness the exchange of three memoranda of understanding (MoU) worth RM19.84 billion between companies from both countries.

Anwar was accompanied on his working visit by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin.

Anwar arrived at the Nanning Wuxu International Airport at 3.54am local time. — Bernama