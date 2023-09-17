NANNING, Sept 17 — Malaysia’s involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) does not give the impression that Malaysia’s attention to countries in other regions, such as the United States, Europe, India and Australia will diminish, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Instead, Malaysia will continue to pay attention to, and strengthen its relations with them, he said to the media here today.

The prime minister said Malaysia is taking a more pragmatic approach as China is an economic superpower with significant investments in Malaysia.

“The country has remained as Malaysia’s top trade partner for the past 14 consecutive years,” he said.

Anwar was in China to attend the 20th China-Asean Expo 2023 and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit which runs from September 16-19.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years, with a trade value of US$110.62 billion (RM518 billion). — Bernama