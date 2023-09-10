KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The victory of the unity government candidates in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections proves the political maturity of the Johor people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said it was evident that Johorians were not easily swayed by political slander and were confident that the unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim could ensure the country’s stability.

“We were a bit worried in Simpang Jeram. Political analysts said the chances of the unity government candidate were neck to neck. They said the unity government’s candidate in Pulai would win but with a very slim margin. I would like to say that the Johor people are indeed politically mature.

“...they are not easily swayed by slander as what happened in three northern and east states (during the state elections).

The people of Johor know that the only government that can ensure stability is the one led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said when opening the 15th General Assembly of the Makkal Sakti Party, here, today.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) maintained the status quo in the by-elections yesterday after its candidates won the seats with comfortable majorities.

Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman, both from Parti Amanah Negara, defeated other challengers to the seats, garnering 48,283 with an 18,641-vote majority and 13,844 votes with a 3,514-vote majority, respectively.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said the strong vote majority is also a referendum that the unity government is accepted and validated by the people.

On the Pelangai by-election, he said the BN candidate should be re-elected to ensure the continuity of service to the constituents, adding that he is evaluating potential candidates with Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“Six names have been submitted and I am reviewing them along with the Pahang BN chairman. We will come up with a shortlist soon,” he said. — Bernama