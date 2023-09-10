KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the coalition will continue to defend the unity government which reflects and embodies the ‘face’ of Malaysia.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that, at the same time, he hoped that the cooperation between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) could be strengthened at the grassroots level.

“It is to catalyse the spirit of unity, while administering the country by providing the best service for all Malaysians,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid, who attended the 2023 DAP Congress in Putrajaya with BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir; Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said that today they are confident that the party is determined to maintain unity in the country.

“I saw DAP’s determination to maintain the country’s unity from two speeches, delivered by Anthony Loke (DAP secretary-general) and Lim Guan Eng (DAP national chairman).

“It was also translated by the delegates I met in this assembly hall, who wanted political stability to catalyse more success for Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama