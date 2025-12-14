SEREMBAN, Dec 14 — Two friends died, and another was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road at Jalan Taman Musytari, Batu Kikir, near here yesterday afternoon.

Jempol Police Chief Supt Norhisham Mustapar said that the rider, 13, and the middle pillion rider, 10, suffered severe head and hand injuries and died at the scene at about 5.55pm, while the rear pillion rider, 13, is being treated for serious head injuries and broken legs at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

“The incident is believed to have happened when the three female students were riding a Honda C100 motorcycle from Taman Mawar to Taman Musytari when the rider lost control of the motorcycle before it skidded onto the right road shoulder and collided with a tree,” he said in a statement here last night, adding that the bodies of the two girls were sent to Jempol Hospital for post-mortem.

In a separate incident in Machang, a 19-year-old female student from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on campus yesterday evening.

Machang police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said preliminary investigations found the crash happened at 6.20pm when a motorcycle was travelling from the main gate of UiTM Machang Branch back to the hostel hit the student when she suddenly crossed the road, causing the motorcyclist to swerve left before the collision.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama