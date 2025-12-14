KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has ordered a thorough, transparent investigation into yesterday’s deadly crane collapse and fire at the Malakoff Power Plant in Jalan Tanjung Bin, Kukup, Pontian.

In a statement, Fadillah urged the authorities, specifically the Department of Occupational Safety and Health and the Royal Malaysia Police, to cooperate with the Energy Commission and relevant technical agencies to determine the precise cause of the incident.

He stressed that there should be no compromise and appropriate action must be taken against any negligence, breach of standard operating procedures, or safety lapses.

“I have instructed the plant management and all contractors involved to provide their full cooperation to investigators. They are further directed to ensure strict compliance with all safety procedures, equipment maintenance and risk management to avert a similar tragedy,” he said.

He gave an assurance that the ministry will continue to oversee the case and will not hesitate to initiate further measures as needed to ensure the energy industry maintains the highest possible safety standards.

Fadillah emphasised that worker safety and welfare are paramount, and that every life is invaluable.

He conveyed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the two men who lost their lives, Muhammad Alfarid Ahmad, 19, and Muhammad Amaluddin Hisamudin, 22.

“I pray that their families are granted strength and fortitude in facing this profound loss. I also pray for the full and swift recovery of the injured victims,” he said.

Earlier, Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station Chief, Asst Fire Supt Mahadir Mamat, reported that a crane lifting coal collapsed at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant yesterday, killing two workers and injuring three others, at 1pm yesterday.

The victims were successfully extracted from the rubble around 3pm. The three injured male workers were taken to Pontian Hospital for treatment. — Bernama