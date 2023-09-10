PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today reminded Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman that the latter did not become Muar MP by his own merits alone as his victory was backed by Pakatan Harapan’s support back then.

This comes after Muda hinted at withdrawing support for the unity government to deny them a two-third parliamentary supermajority.

Loke went as far as to suggest that Syed Saddiq had the obligation to ensure the votes garnered and seat won were reflective of its support for the unity government of the day.

“First of all, this is their decision, they have to make their own decision.

“But just let me remind them that the Pulai voters have voted to ensure political stability, that is a vote of confidence by Pulai voters.

“I also have to remind Syed Saddiq that he won on a mutual understanding with Pakatan Harapan too, he did not win Muar by his own merit.

“He won because there was an electoral understanding with Pakatan Harapan (PH), we did not put our candidate there and DAP support went to him, and campaigned for him.

“So I just want to remind him that he has a responsibility too because he won on the back of Pakatan support,” he said at a press conference at the party’s national congress at Putrajaya Marriott Hotel here.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq the sole parliamentary representative from Muda indicated that the party would discuss whether to withdraw its support and prevent Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government from being able to regain its parliamentary supermajority.

Syed Saddiq’s reply was a stark contrast to his previous stand last year where shortly before the 15th general election (GE15), Muda had applied to be included in PH as the coalition’s component party.

At that time, the former youth and sports minister was confident that Muda would be accepted as PH’s fifth component party.

However, even after GE15 Muda’s application to be a part of PH was met with little progress. The youth-oriented party then decided to go solo for the recent six state elections after efforts to form an alliance with the PH were ignored.

On Monday, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, was conditionally discharged from 47 charges of dishonestly misappropriating RM31 million belonging to his charitable organisation called Yayasan Akalbudi about two days ago.

The discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) was criticised by many political observers and civil society groups.

Following this, Syed Saddiq and Muda secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi have said they would not hesitate to withdraw their party’s support for the unity government if the attorney general did not give a proper explanation.