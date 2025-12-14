BUTTERWORTH, Dec 14 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is finalising its investigation report on a fire that claimed the lives of a woman and her adopted daughter in Taman Rathna, Telok Air Tawar here, on Wednesday morning.

Penang JBPM director, Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the department expects to complete the report, including laboratory test results, soon and will submit it to the police.

“We will hand over all evidence, including the forensic fire report and lab results, to the police for further action. I cannot confirm whether criminal elements were involved at this stage,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

In the incident, Hayani Yaakob, in her 50s, and her five-year-old adopted daughter, Andra, died after being trapped in the house. Her son, Daniel Quyum, in his 20s, was injured by falling debris from the collapsed roof.

Penang police chief, Datuk Azizee Ismail, said police are awaiting the results of DNA tests and the autopsy conducted at Kepala Batas Hospital (HKPB) to help determine the cause of the fire.

He added that investigations are being coordinated with the fire department, including the review of forensic and laboratory reports.

Meanwhile, Daniel Quyum’s father, Kamarozlan Muhammad, 57, said his son remains in the ICU at Seberang Jaya Hospital following surgery on his head.

“He asked about his mother as soon as he regained consciousness. We told him to stay calm and rest. His condition is improving, and we hope he makes a full recovery soon,” Kamarozlan said. — Bernama