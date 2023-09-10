PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — The recent victories of the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections is a testament to the people’s disapproval of sentiments and narratives played up by the Opposition, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

Loke said the result was both a manifestation of the rakyat’s wish for political stability and a vote of confidence for the present Johor state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“Firstly, the rakyat wants political stability because the sentiments and narratives played up by Perikatan Nasional by claiming the government will change has come to bite them back, as they wish to see political stability so the government is able to focus on its plans and development policies.

“Secondly, these results are evident that Johoreans want the current leadership to be retained and this is a sign that the people are tired of PN’s political games,” he told a press conference at the party’s national congress held at Putrajaya Marriott Hotel here.

Loke also repeated his call for DAP to shift their focus towards improving governance and economy as it was key to the unity government’s public support.

Loke said he was hopeful the victories would provide a confidence boost to the unity government for the upcoming Pelangai by-election on October 7.

Suhaizan Kayat, who contested in election for the seventh time, clinched his maiden win with a majority of 18,641 votes in Pulai, thus making him the first MP to represent the unity government formed through the support of the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Meanwhile, Nazri Abdul Rahman won in Simpang Jeram with a majority of 3,514 votes after defeating Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of PN and Independent candidate S Jeganathan.

The by-elections for Pulai and Simpang Jeram were called following the death of Salahuddin on July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

Salahuddin was the Amanah deputy president and had served as the domestic trade and cost of living minister.