KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed his condolences to the families of Datuk Seri Johari Harun and the nine other victims killed when a light aircraft crashed in Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor today.

Also conveying her condolences was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In expressing sadness over the deaths of Johari and nine other victims, Their Majesties said they hoped that the families of the deceased would remain patient and persevere in facing this sad and difficult situation.

“Their Majesties pray that the souls of the deceased be placed among the pious and the righteous,” according to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page.

Describing Johari as Their Majesties’ close friend, Al-Sultan Abdulllah and Tunku Azizah greatly appreciate his contribution to Pahang, especially in fighting for the wellbeing of rural communities and described his demise as a great loss to them and the state.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that Johari, who was the Pelangai assemblyman, was in the flight manifest of the ill-fated Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) which crashed in the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, in Shah Alam, this afternoon.

Loke said also listed were two pilots, Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim as well as five other passengers namely Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

Pahang State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin earlier shared the news of the death of Johari who was the state local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman. — Bernama