KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman expressed her sadness over the death of Pahang state executive councillor Datuk Seri Johari Harun in a private jet crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam today.

Young Syefura said Johari, whom she described as a friend, met her two days ago to discuss development matters.

“The breaking news involving an aircraft crash in Elmina, Shah Alam this afternoon saddened me. It involved a friend of mine, Allahyarham YB Datuk Seri Johari Harun, a Pahang exco who is also the Pelangai assemblyman.

“I am deeply saddened by this loss,” Young Syefura said on her official Facebook and Twitter today.

Johari was the Bentong Umno division chief and the Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman.

The 53-year-old Pelangai assemblyman’s state constituency comes under Young Syefura’s Bentong parliamentary constituency.

Separately, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed his shock and sadness that Johari was among those who died in the jet plane tragedy earlier today.

The former Pekan MP and Pahang Umno leader said Johari was very dedicated towards his duties and well-liked by the people.

“A great loss to the people of Pahang and to Umno,” he said on his Facebook.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said Johari’s death was a loss for Pahang.

“Indeed, the state of Pahang has lost a leader who has devoted a lot of service to the people of this state.

“On behalf of the Pahang government, I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased and the families of all the victims involved in the tragedy,” he said on his Facebook.

Other Pahang state government officials also expressed their sadness on Johari’s death, including fellow exco and Triang assemblyman Leong Yu Man.

The DAP elected representative put up a brief post on Facebook about Johari’s death and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Pahang Umno Youth chief Kamil Ibrahim, who had recently campaigned together with Johari in Kelantan for the state election, was taken aback after hearing the news of his death.

On his Facebook, Kamil said Pahang has lost a valuable leader and Johari’s death will be felt by many.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin offered condolences to Johari’s family.

On Facebook, Hamzah said despite being political rivals, he described Johari as a good friend who was sadly killed in the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Federal Opposition, I express my condolences to the family of Allahyarham (Johari) and also the families of the other victims,” he said.

Pahang PAS Commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar also expressed his condolences to Johari’s family as well as the families of the deceased.

He described Johari’s death as a great loss as the politician was very committed in his duty to serve.

“Despite still being new as an exco and state assemblyman, Johari is a figure that is liked by friends and opponents alike,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Johari was among 10 people who died in the private jet crash at the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam.

The private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390, was carrying six passengers and flown by two pilots from Langkawi towards the Subang Airport.

It initially made contact with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2.47pm before landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

The private jet had earlier departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang,

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the private jet was a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV.