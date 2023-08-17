KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — We’ve obtained exclusive footage of the Elmina plane crash that happened at 2:50pm this afternoon. The new footage provides a clearer view of the plane about 10 seconds before impact.

Based on the one-minute dashcam video, the plane appears to have banked to the right before descending sharply to the ground. The aircraft is a 6-seater Beechcraft Premier 1 jet operated by Jet Valet which departed from Langkawi Airport at 2.08pm for Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport).

The plane banking to the right. — SoyaCincau pic

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the aircraft made first contact with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2:47pm and landing clearance was given a minute later. At 2.51pm, Subang ATC tower observed smoke originating from the crash site and no mayday call was made by the aircraft. The original dashcam video showed a timestamp 14:50:58 at the time of impact.

The jet moments before impact. — SoyaCincau pic

CAAM reported that the small private jet had a total of six passengers and two flight crew. Eventually, it was reported that 10 people had lost their lives, which included two people (motorcyclist and motorist) on the ground. A safety investigation will be conducted by Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

Smoke rises from the impact of the jet as it hit the ground. — SoyaCincau pic

In a press conference held this evening, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said aviation authorities, police and investigation are currently scouring the site of the private jet crash in Bandar Elmina for the black box as part of their investigation. He told reporters that early indications show that the private jet had veered off its flight path and banked to the right. At the moment, the priority is to look for the black box which would help to provide more answers.

Among the names listed on the flight manifest include Pahang assemblyman Johari Harun, along with Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali. The two pilots are Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim. — SoyaCincau